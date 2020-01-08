Manly are interested in signing Newcastle hooker Danny Levi, reports The Daily Telegraph.



It is believed that the Knights will not stand in his way if he the 24-year old requests a release, with the Sea Eagles firming as the favourites to land him.

Levi still has a year to run on his deal with Newcastle but was shopped to rival cubs for most of last year.

Manly’s hooker situation is dire heading into the 2020 season, with first-choice rake Manase Fainu currently stood down under the NRL’s no fault policy for his alleged church dance stabbing.

Another potential answer to Manly’s hooker crisis is Papua New Guinea-born speedster Edwin Ipape.

Ipape received a trial with the Sea Eagles after starring in PNG’s stunning win over Great Britain last November, impressing coach Des Hasler.

And according to Manly insiders, the 20-year old has excelled in training with his application and willingness to learn and could shape as the perfect replacement for Fainu.

Legendary Manly hooker Max Krilich told The Daily Telegraph that Ipape has all the tools to be successful in the NRL.

“He is a work in progress, like a lot of those young guys coming out of Papua New Guinea at the moment, but under Des’s tutelage I think he will go very well,” he said.

“He is obviously a talent given he has played for PNG, so hopefully he will come through now.

“It is a big step playing week-in and week-out NRL. Some kids can handle it, and other kids can’t, but he will get the coaching from Des and he won’t be thrown to the wolves.

“I’ve got a wrap on him though. I watched him play a number of games last season, including that try he scored for PNG.

“There are a lot of good players coming through from Papua New Guinea and hopefully he can be another one. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Krilich praised Ipape’s speed and believes clubs should value a “quality dummy half”.

“You are blessed if you have speed,” the Sea Eagles great said.

“All the good teams have a quality dummy half. Look at the Roosters, Melbourne and Canberra.

“They all have fantastic dummy halves.”