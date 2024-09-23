Another Canberra Raiders hooker has reportedly exited the club following Zac Woolford's departure to the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League competition.

Failing to register a match in the NRL competition this season, Adrian Trevilyan's future at the club has reportedly been decided, despite having been there since 2019 as an 18-year-old.

According to The Canberra Times, Trevilyan has exited the Raiders for next season, limiting the club's dummy-half choices to Danny Levi and Tom Starling.

Rookies Owen Pattie and Shaun Packer are also coming through the pathways and will be used as coverage.

"We're just going to go with what we've got, unless another option pops up out of the blue," Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone told the publication.

"We're happy with where we're at. Those two guys did a good job for us this year and then hopefully these kids come through and do a good job.

"We have pretty high hopes for them."

Trevilyan's departure from the Green Machine comes after three career first-grade appearances for the club in the NRL - two matches in 2023 - making his debut for them in Round 2 of the 2022 NRL season.

Inking a one-year extension at the end of last year, he moved down the pecking order because he was downgraded from a Top 30 contract to a development contract and was mainly used in the NSW Cup.

Playing all but two of his 16 reserve-grade games off the interchange bench, he scored one try, forced two drop-outs and provided three try assists and line-break assists.