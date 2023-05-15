The St George Illawarra Dragons have finally made the call to part ways with under fire coach Anthony Griffin after a disappointing start to the 2023 season.

The Dragons have confirmed Ryan Carr will take over interim duties while the club continue to search for a new head coach to start at the club next season.

Griffin, who hadn't made finals in either of his previous two seasons at the Red V, came into 2023 with a reported ten-week ultimatum to turn the club around, and failed dismally.

The Dragons hold just two wins from their first ten games of the year, and have lost their last six on the hop.

Recent weeks have seen increasingly baffling decisions from Griffin, who dropped Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle from the first-grade side.

It would appear a two-week swing in Queensland was the final straw for the Dragons' board, with the Dragons losing Magic Round to the Wests Tigers, and then conceding 42 points during Ben Hunt's 300th NRL game against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday evening.

It was a game which saw a late switch to move Jayden Sullivan to starting halfback, and Ben Hunt to starting hooker, before Sullivan was sin binned 20 minutes into the game and never returned in an apparent hooking from the side.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said the decision wasn't one which was taken lightly.

"These decisions are never taken lightly and on behalf of the club I want to thank Anthony for all his hard work during his time at the Dragons," Webb said in a club statement announcing the news.

"Unfortunately our performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club's expectations so it was decided he should finish up his duties this week."

The Dragons' search for a new head coach to take over can now go up a gear, with it having been reported they have already held discussions with leading candidates after reports weeks ago suggested Anthony Griffin would have to reapply for his role if he wanted to keep it in 2024.

The club have reportedly earmarked Jason Ryles as the front runner, although the former player and current Sydney Roosters' assistant coach has demanded a five-year deal and complete control. It's understood the Roosters, where he is contracted until the end of 2024, have also put a heavy financial compensation price on his head for a release.

With Craig Bellamy recommitting to the Storm for another year however, Ryles' only path to a head-coaching role next season will be at the Red V.

It's understood another duo of former players in Ben Hornby and Dean Young, who are assistants at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys respectively, are also in the mix, while Shane Flanagan and Des Hasler could also be in the discussion.

Ryan Carr's first game as interim coach will be this Friday evening at Kogarah against the Sydney Roosters.