A holiday to Bali, Indonesia, has taken a heartbreaking turn for Cronulla Sharks star Jesse Ramien and his family.

Ramien like many others was on an off-season trip with his partner Shell and son Tallen. Shell who was pregnant with their second child went into early labour and had to undergo an emergency C-section.

During this time, she unfortunately had to be put under anaesthesia, and the hospital resuscitated their newborn son Teo for 5 minutes until he started breathing.

“It's been as scary as any parent could imagine,'' Ramien told The Daily Telegraph.

Currently unable to breathe on his own, the Ramien family urgently need an emergency medical flight for Teo, with costs estimated to exceed $130,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ramien's friend Shavaun Hunt to help fund the costs of getting the family back to Australia.

“There's just so much uncertainty here. We've been told by doctors it could be four weeks before our baby is okay to travel, but that could quickly change to five, six, or seven weeks, who knows," Ramien added.

Shell was 33 weeks pregnant and had received clearance from her obstetrician, the airline, and her travel insurance to fly from Sydney to Bali.

The ordeal began last Friday when Shell went into early labour and had to undergo an emergency C-section in an Indonesian Hospital.

“That was so worrying being in another hospital in another country,'' Ramien said.

“I wasn't allowed into the room to be with Shell. It was difficult, especially for Shell.''

“It's been really hard to get some answers because as every parent knows, you just want the best care for your baby, it's certainly been scary for Shell,'' Ramien said.

“The unfamiliarity of the medical system here and that ability to communicate our concerns in Bali only adds to the stress and emotion around this.''

DONATE TO THE GOFUNDME PAGE TO BRING TEO BACK HOME

The insurance doesn't cover Teo's medical costs, which have already exceeded $20,000. Shell, recovering from her C-section, has been discharged but must pay to stay with her baby.

They're struggling to communicate with the medical staff and need to return home, but Teo's condition—unable to breathe on his own—requires an emergency medical flight costing over $130,000.

Shell's mother flew over to help with their 1-year-old, Tallen but has now returned to Australia, leaving Shell and Jesse heartbroken to be separated from him.

Some of the names already donated include Sharks teammates Briton Nikora, Nicho Hynes, Blayke Brailey, and Braden Hamlin-Uele.

“We can't thank everyone for their care and generosity, we just want to see our baby home safely,'' Ramien said.

Click the link to donate to the GoFundMe page and help bring Teo back home to Australia.