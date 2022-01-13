Titans coach Justin Holbrook has called for NRL squads sizes to be increased ahead of the 2022 season, with the COVID-19 pandemic set to see a plethora of players sidelined throughout the course of the campaign.

More than half of Gold Coast's squad were absent from their return to training last week as 23 players from Holbrook's side were in isolation as either a positive case or a close contact.

All 16 clubs have been directly impacted by the recent spike in cases, with the Bulldogs having to cancel a midweek training session due to their thinned numbers.

With coaches believing they will be without several players each round for the season ahead, Holbrook believes the NRL must be "flexible" and allow expansion for squad numbers, drawing attention to the ever-changing situation the Big Bash League is facing.

"I think the bigger squad is definitely the way to go," Holbrook said, via The Canberra Times. "You look at the BBL now and you probably could get a game yourself.

"We've got to be flexible and adaptable.