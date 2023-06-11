Cameron McInnes has been floated as a shock bolter to line up for the NSW Blues in a must-win Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

The Blues preparations for Game 2 - which will be played on June 21 in Brisbane - are in tatters with injury concerns right throughout the side.

While Nathan Cleary and Apisai Koroisau have both been ruled out, Liam Martin (concussion), Latrell Mitchell (calf) and Cameron Murray (groin) are also all questionable.

Brad Fittler will name his team for the trip to the cauldron that is Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday morning following the conclusion of the currently ongoing Round 15.

It's believed Nicho Hynes, Mitchell Moses and Adam Reynolds are in a three-way race for the number seven jersey, while Damien Cook will parachute straight into the side to take the number nine spot.

It's understood however that the Blues will be looking for minutes off the bench at dummy half after the failed experiment of playing Hynes as a utility in Game 1.

News Corp are reporting that while North Queensland Cowboys rake Reece Robson has been considered, Cronulla Sharks forward Cameron McInnes could also be in line as a shock bolter.

A strong defender, McInnes used to play hooker but has shifted to become a lock or prop forward in recent years.

New South Wales Blues advisor Greg Alexander told Fox Sports' broadcast of Sunday afternoon's Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks fixture that McInnes' name has been discussed.

"His name [Cameron McInnes] has been disccued because of his ability to do a couple of things," Alexander said on the pre-game show.

"He is a fantastic defender. He is tough as nails and I think it's disappointing McInnes hasn't played Origin already, so his name has been discussed."

McInnes is known to have one of the best tackling techniques in the competition in the middle, and gets through plenty of work on a regular basis for the Sharks.

A former St George Illawarra Dragons' captain, he could not only be seen as an ideal player off the bench to solidify the middle, but in some ways, a replacement for the injured Jake Trbojevic, who went about his work in last year's series with minimal fuss.

Fittler's team will be named on Tuesday morning, with potential calls expected to be made on the trio battling injury.