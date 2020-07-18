Warriors centre Peta Hiku is determined to remain in New Zealand despite the club’s plans to cull a number of key names at the conclusion of the 2020 season, per Stuff.co.nz’s Marvin France.

A dozen players on the Warriors list are currently without a contract, including Hiku. However, the 27-year-old is hoping for an extension with the club as a number of players begin to question their place within the squad.

Hiku revealed he remains calm despite the confirmed departures of Blake Green and Gerard Beale, and the circling rumours surrounding the future’s of Adam Blair and Isaiah Papali’i.

It is a business at the end of the day,” Hiku said.

“I’m here at the moment, I’d love to stay and at the moment I’m playing for my country, my family and everything here.

“The Warriors jersey for me is where I want to be.”

The ex-Manly, Penrith and Warrington centre joined the Warriors in 2018, six years after wining the club’s under-20’s player of the year.

While Hiku’s versatility in the Auckland-based side is unquestioned, many believe their is room for improvement in his defensive capabilities.

Hiku will be out to prove his worth in Sunday’s clash with the Sharks, with the Warriors set to welcome back Kodi Nikorima and Eliesa Katoa.

The pair have been a revelation for Warriors fans, with Hiku ecstatic to have them named for this weekend.

“We can all see what Kodi does in attack. Across the park, he’ll just bring a bit more strike into our team,” Hiku said of the diminutive playmaker. “And Eli’s a player that you ask him to do something and he’ll do what he’s told. Because he’s such a good runner, it takes pressure off us worrying about the defence, they have to worry about him a bit more.”