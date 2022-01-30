Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has been backed in to win his second straight Dally M award.

Despite playing just 15 games throughout the season, the number one for the Sea Eagles still took out the NRL's most prestigious award, before also sweeping the field and winning the RLPA players player award as well.

It was an incredible season for Trbojevic, who turned the Sea Eagles around from a number of losses on the trot to start the season following his return from injury, before also being involved in the New South Wales' Blues' State of Origin series and playing a starring role.

He eventually took out the Dally M award ahead of Nathan Cleary and Cody Walker, who would both end up taking their own respective teams to the grand final.

Manly will want to go a step further and make a grand final of their own this year, and it's clear Trbojevic will play a big role if that is to happen.

Formner New Zealand Warriors' coach Tony Kemp told SEN New Zealand Radio however that he believed Trbojevic will win the Dally M by a "country mile."

“I deadest think he (Trbojevic) is the best player that this competition has seen for a very long time,” Kemp told SENZ Breakfast.

“When he plays, no one can tackle him.

“He’s taking the piss when he is out there on the football field.

“(He wins again) by a country mile if he can stay fit, he takes the Dally M.”

Manly kick-off the season in the opening game on Thursday, March 10 against the Penrith Panthers.