The Queensland Rugby League are "relatively confident" that Billy Slater will remain in his head coaching role for the 2024 State of Origin campaign with the Maroons.

The Queensland outfit have won two series in a row under the guide of Slater, and while that has lumped pressure on rival coach Brad Fittler in the New South Wales set-up for his job, Slater has openly expressed that he is no sure thing to go around again.

Slater, who has plenty of media commitments with the Nine Network among others, is also a family man and has stated at every turn that conversations will be needed over whether he signs a new deal after his original two-year contract expired at the end of this year's successful campaign.

The Queensland Rugby League have attempted to work quickly to lock down Slater, and while the coach has been non-commital, QRL CEO Ben Ikin has suggested he is confident of retaining Slater, confirming conversations have begun.

He also stated that Slater wants to coach.

“We started the conversation, he's expressed a desire to go around again,” Ikin told SEN 1170 The Captain's Run.

“As Cam (Smith) would know, he doesn't do things by halves, he's all in, all of the time, it's a high-profile job it's not just three games, there's a lot more that goes into it.

“He wants to coach, we just need to talk about how it's going to look (and) what support is going to be around him.”

Ikin admitted the numerous commitments could hamper Slater's ability to sign a new deal, but remained confident.

“Hopefully we can do a deal, I'm relatively confident but I also do know he's got a lot going on in his life,” Ikin added.

“We're thankful for everything he's given the QRL over the last two years, he's been magnificent.

“The goal at this point is to get him to go around again.”

The former champion fullback has immediately become one of the more successful coaches in Origin history, and has been able to pick Queensland up off the floor after a disastrous 2021 series.

The playing group, led by Daly Cherry-Evans, have both publically and privately expressed that they want Slater to remain in charge of the state moving forward.