The Dolphins have finally broken through and secured a big-name player for the 2024 season after announcing the signature of Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth on a three-year deal.

While the Broncos had looked to have all-but-secured Farnworth after The Courier Mail last month reported that the centre was re-signing for two seasons, Bennett has snuck under his former club's guard.

The veteran coach played a role in the English international's move to Australia in 2017.

The deal will see the outside back join the club until at least the end of 2026, and entertain the idea of a permanent switch to fullback, which Farnworth has been vocal about in the past.

Coming off his maiden World Cup with England, Farnworth is the first big fish the Dolphins have secured after a lacklustre maiden recruitment drive.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader is thrilled to have netted Farnworth's signature after chasing the 23-year-old for 18 months.

"There is no doubt that Herbie has been on our radar right from the very moment we started recruiting for this club at the end of 2021.

“We made a big play to get him for 2023 and just missed out, so to now secure him on a long-term deal is a huge win for our club.

“Herbie showed what a great player he can be in the NRL for the Broncos last year before injury hampered him.

“To see him bounce back from that biceps injury at the end of last year and demonstrate what a world-class performer he is was amazing.

“We are so excited about what he will do in Dolphins' colours.”

The centre has amassed 53 NRL games since debuting midway through 2019, and will join former Broncos Tesi Niu, Brenko Lee and Anthony Milford at the club.

Farnworth will finish up his duties with the Brisbane Broncos at the end of this season, with the international set to start at left centre next Thursday against back-to-back premiers, the Penrith Panthers.