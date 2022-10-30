Former St George Illawarra young gun and famous name Tristan Sailor is on the verge of an NRL return after securing a train-and-trial contract with the Brisbane Broncos.

The youngster will join the club for pre-season in two weeks after securing a $1000 per week deal with the Red Hill club as he tries to initiate a comeback.

Sailor's career went into limbo after he was hit with sexual assault charges back in 2020 and was subsequently stood down under the ‘no fault stand-down' policy.

The 24-year-old's contract with the Red V expired during that time, but after spending a year and a half clearing his name, he was eventually found not guilty of all charges in March. Sailor reportedly moved to Brisbane soon after.

He's spent some time since playing for Souths Logan in the Queensland Cup, and has obviously done enough to impress Broncos coaches despite the team's last-placed finish.

Now, having already followed his famous father into the Red V, Sailor will again follow in the footsteps of his famous father, who played 189 games for the Broncos. He also played with current Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

“We were aware of Tristan when he moved to Brisbane and joined Souths Logan, we were monitoring him,” Broncos recruitment chief Simon Scanlan confirmed to the Daily Telegraph.

“One of his strengths is his versatility. He can play in the halves, fullback or outside backs. That's very attractive.

“When Tristan arrived (at Souths Logan) he came into a side that was struggling to a certain extent. He made a difference when he came in and played for them.

“While they didn't have a great year, he did make a difference by coming in midway through the season.

“(The new deal) is an opportunity for Tristan. He's had a bit of a reset to his career. He's 24 and comes in hungry and motivated to make the most of his opportunity.

“There are opportunities at our club, so he gets a chance to impress and work really hard and prove he has a future at this club.”