Newly instated Manly Sea Eagles assistant coach Shane Flanagan has discussed his collaborative relationship with head coach Anthony Seibold ahead of the 2023 season.

It is no secret the 2016 premiership-winning coach has had his heart set on a return to an NRL head coaching role since his deregistration back in 2018.

Flanagan's failure to comply with the terms of his 2014 suspension at Cronulla has seen him indefinitely banned from the head role.

However, he hopes his assignment under Seibold will help pave the way back into NRL coaching.

“The thing that I liked about Anthony when he first rang me to ask me to come and do the job, which a lot of other coaches wouldn't do,” Flanagan told 2GB radio.

“He wanted me to come there because he sees me as an NRL coach and I've done it before and I've been in that position, and he wants someone to work beside him that's had that experience.

“A lot of coaches would be intimidated by it.

“It's a really good start, and he wants me to ... coach like an NRL coach, and the club wants me to do that, as well.

“The club wants me to get an NRL job, and if I do a really good job with Manly that will happen.”

Flanagan's experience may prove invaluable to an under pressure Seibold, who had an underwhelming reign during his time as Broncos head coach.

The sinking ship on the Northern Beaches has leaked plenty of players and staff in the wake of constant controversy and confounding on-field performances.

However, Flanagan still believes the Sea Eagles pack has the firepower to challenge in the top eight.

“Our back row is going to be (a strong point). (Haumole) Olakau'atu started last year, sort of burst onto the scene. He's a quality edge back-rower,” Flanagan continued.

“If you throw Jake (Trbojevic) at lock. Tom (Trbojevic) is at the back, and then we've got some really classy outside backs.

“So, I don't see too many weaknesses, but what I do see is a side that can play football and score some points and has got speed and power.

“When you come into a side, me and Anthony Seibold coming into a club like this, usually ... they've come last or down the bottom of the table and you come in and the roster needs a big change.

“Well, it definitely doesn't need to change at Manly. We've got a good footy team ready to go this year, so I'd expect good things.”