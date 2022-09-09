Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has revealed he is hopeful that Mitchell Moses will be able to line up for next week's semi-final.

The Eels fell to the Panthers on Friday evening at the foot of the mountains in the first qualifying final, with a second half blitz burying the blue and gold.

It was a concussion for Mitchell Moses which could be the biggest cause for concern however, with the star half being taken from the field just 20 minutes from fulltime after getting into an awkward position to make a tackle.

Ruled a Category 1 incident by the NRL's independent doctor in the bunker, Moses was unable to return to the game, and will now be forced through NRL concussion protocols to be a chance of playing next week, when the Eels will play a sudden death semi-final against the winner of the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders, who play an elimination final in Victoria on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-game press conference, Arthur said that Moses remembered everything.

"Yeah he's alright in the sheds," Arthur said.

"He said he remembers everything, and he seemed alright."

Quizzed on whether he believed Moses would be able to play next week, Arthur said the long turnaround would be of assistance.

"His health is our main priority right now, but we have seven days turnaround and he is pretty important to us," Arthur added when asked.

Jakob Arthur came off the bench to finish the game in the halves following Moses' concussion, and will likely be the man on standby to play if Moses can't pass fitness for next Friday night's clash.