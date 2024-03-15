St George Illawarra Dragons centre and utility Jack Bird has admitted Zac Lomax may not like playing on the wing, but will only get better the longer he is there.

Lomax was one of the stars for the Red V in their Round 1 win over the Gold Coast Titans on the road.

In one of Shane Flanagan's biggest pre-season decisions, the new coach elected to move Jack Bird into the centres, forcing Zac Lomax out to the wing.

While Lomax has publically accepted the decision, it has been reported Lomax is privately frustrated and has asked for a way out of the Dragons, with the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels revealed as potentially interested rival clubs.

RELATED: How Zac Lomax on the wing could ensure the Dragons are Built Different in 2024

But for all the talk, Lomax's first effort on the wing saw him make more than 200 metres and easily standout as one of the Dragons' best in a surprise first up win over the Gold Coast in a match which also Des Hasler resume his head coaching career for the Titans.

Bird, speaking to News Corp, said Lomax may not like the switch, but that he has plenty of attributes to become a great winger.

“He might not like it, but he got the job done. He's a big body, he's a big target for us to kick too, he's got good kick-chase and he's got good chat, so I enjoyed playing inside him," Bird told the publication.

“The longer that we're together, the better we're going to get.

“In football you've got to build combinations and chopping and changing every week doesn't help. The longer that me and Lomax are there, the better that we're going to get.

“Hopefully we don't have to change too much this year and we can build a good combination on that right-edge.

“Who knows what the future holds, things change in rugby league quite fast.''

If there is a player used to chopping and changing position, it's Bird.

Flanagan was keen to cut that out there year, with the coaching viewing centre as Bird's best position after he has spent time at centre, five-eighth, fullback, lock and the second-row in recent years.

The coach has also been steadfast in his view on Lomax leaving the club, confirming it simply won't be happening this year.

Lomax's move to the wing has knocked Mat Feagai out of the side, and pushed the likes of brother Max, and Sione Finau, down yet another spot in the pecking order.