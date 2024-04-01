Melbourne Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi has provided an injury update on star Cameron Munster as the five-eighth looks to play his first game this season.

Yet to play this year due to a groin injury, Munster is expected to return for this week's clash on Thursday at AAMI Park as the club looks to continue their winning streak at the ground against Brisbane Broncos - the Storm haven't lost to them since 2016.

It is understood that the five-eighth completed training without an issue on Monday, but there is still a worry about his recovery from training.

"We will see how he pulls up tomorrow from training today. That is the key," Ponissi told AAP on Monday.

"Today is the hardest he has gone. Whether he plays or he needs another week, we will just have to wait and see.

"He is not a certainty. All along we have said he has to get back to full training.

"He has been running for a while. It is just how he pulls up from the runs afterwards."

Alongside Munster, the Storm will also welcome back Christian Welch (concussion) and Jahrome Hughes (suspension) for this round.

Coming off the bye, they will be aiming to claim the two points after a narrow 14-12 loss to the Newcastle Knights in Round 3 where Jonah Pezet and Tyran Wishart made up the halves pairing.

"Welchy is back from concussion," Ponissi added.

"He passed that with flying colours and Jahrome Hughes is back from suspension. They are two certainties."