As the 2024 season nears, a standout rookie is reportedly pressing hard to be included in the Round 1 team for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Compared to Liam Martin by coach Shane Flanagan, Dylan Egan spent last season in the SG Ball Cup as captain before transitioning into the NSW Cup side.

However, he has since become one of the standouts during pre-season training, particularly in the scrimmage match between the Dragons and the Manly Sea Eagles. This has also earned him the full backing of captain Ben Hunt.

Per News Corp, Shane Flanagan has confirmed that Egan has become a genuine contender to start in the second row for the club's Round 1 fixture against the Gold Coast Titans.

Other contenders for the vacant back-row position include recruits Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Tom Eisenhuth, who have joined from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm.

“Dylan Egan is a young kid who has really impressed me since we've come back," Ben Hunt said in a recent interview with News Corp.

“He's no frills, you tell him what to do, he gets it done. He's one of the fittest forwards we've got, he always seems to be in the right spot at the right time and makes really good decisions defensively.

“He just does all the little things right. He reminds me of Matt Gillett who played alongside me at the Broncos, they just never let their teammate down.

“He's been very impressive.”

Shane Flanagan also spoke on the presence of the youngster and believes he will be in the NRL system for a long period of time at the Dragons.

“He is a legit hope. He is a tough back rower. he is going to be a long term first grader," Flanagan added.

“He is Liam Martin all over. He is as tough as nails, smart footy player, he talks really well in team meetings and understands footy.

“Ben (Hunt) is quite happy to have him defend next to him so that is a rap. He is a genuine hope. Round one is an ask but Dylan Egan is a player of the future.”

