England lock forward Victor Radley might have been named the surprise man of the match for his performance against Samoa, but coach Shaun Wane wasn't buying it.

At each match during the World Cup, host broadcasters BBC will award the man of the match, and while Radley was strong for England, the general consensus was that there were better players during the 60 points to 6 pasting.

Jack Welsby and George Williams were phenomenal in the halves, while Sam Tomkins was strong at the back. Any number of forwards could have received the award, while Dominic Young also scored a double on debut.

The call for Radley to receive the awards raised eyebrows amongst fans, while Wane said Radley could play 'miles better.'

"He got man of the match? I thought there were other players that were really good," Wane said with surprise.

"He can do a lot better Rads, he wouldn't mind me saying that.

"I know what he can do and there's other players that could have got man of the match.

"Rads can play miles better than that."

Radley, who turned down playing for Australia to represent England, meaning he has also effectively ended his chances at playing State of Origin during his career, started at lock for the Three Lions.

England will now play France and Greece in their final two group stage games, with a quarter-final against the second-placed team in Group D - meaning they avoid Tonga until the semi-final stage of the tournament - the likely result.