Newcastle Knights star halfback Jackson Hastings might be at long odds to play the New Zealand Warriors next Saturday but has promised to do everything he can to make kick-off.

That includes not getting a scan on the injury.

Hastings, who only returned in the elimination final win against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon in front of a huge sell-out crowd, lasted just over half of the game before being taken off with the same ankle injury that has plagued him in recent times.

The injury, which Hastings suffered shortly after halftime, continues a horror run of luck since he had major leg problems last year as a result of a hip drop tackle.

But according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hastings is going to attempt to play through the pain barrier. He will not have scans on the injury and instead will have round-the-clock rehabiliation in an attempt to run out with his teammates in Auckland next weekend when the Knights, who have won ten straight, put their season on the line.

“I'm hoping it's not an extension of what I've already done. I'm not too sure, but I'm not going to scan it. I'm just going to see how I feel and try to get out there next week," Hastings told the publication.

“I'm not going to compromise the team. If I can't go out there and do my job, and I can't move, there's no way I'll play, but if I can, I'll put my hand up and I'll have a go.”

Adam Clune will be on standby to partner Tyson Gamble in the halves if Hastings is unable to play.

Gamble was exceptional on Sunday in the win over Canberra, taking over control of the side following Hastings' injury. On two occasions, it was his work that put Kalyn Ponga into space on the right-hand side and ultimately led to tries for the Newcastle side.