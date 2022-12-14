Discarded Wests Tigers half Jackson Hastings has revealed the conflicting emotions he experienced upon his departure from Concord.

The 26-year-old made an impressive return to the NRL last season and become a beacon of leadership for an at-times lost Wests Tigers outfit.

However, his on-field and off-field commitment to the club were not enough for Wests Tigers, as the club opted to exchange Hastings for David Klemmer in a trade deal with the Newcastle Knights.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed,” Hastings said of his Wests Tigers exit via The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I wore my heart on my sleeve at every training session and every game.

“Whether I wasn't wanted or wasn't needed, it took me a few days to get over it because I was angry at the fact I wanted to be there and be a part of the solution, not the problem.

“There were a few days there I was angry and hated the world for a bit.”

It's not the first time Hastings has been cruelly culled from an NRL roster.

His time at Manly was cut short back in 2018 after a supposed falling out with the playing group and Daly Cherry-Evans.

"I'm a big boy, I've been in way worse situations than what has just gone on,” Hastings continued.

“I still love the club, and when I say I want them to do well, I genuinely mean it.

“Hopefully both clubs go on to make the finals next year and we meet in a big game.”

Hastings will now be tasked with providing another struggling club, the with the same leadership and guidance he provided while wearing the orange, white and black.