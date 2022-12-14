NRL Rd 19 - Cowboys v Wests Tigers
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Jackson Hastings of the Tigers looks dejected after losing the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Wests Tigers at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on July 24, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Discarded Wests Tigers half Jackson Hastings has revealed the conflicting emotions he experienced upon his departure from Concord.

The 26-year-old made an impressive return to the NRL last season and become a beacon of leadership for an at-times lost Wests Tigers outfit.

However, his on-field and off-field commitment to the club were not enough for Wests Tigers, as the club opted to exchange Hastings for David Klemmer in a trade deal with the Newcastle Knights.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed,” Hastings said of his Wests Tigers exit via The Sydney Morning Herald. 

“I wore my heart on my sleeve at every training session and every game.

“Whether I wasn't wanted or wasn't needed, it took me a few days to get over it because I was angry at the fact I wanted to be there and be a part of the solution, not the problem.

“There were a few days there I was angry and hated the world for a bit.”

It's not the first time Hastings has been cruelly culled from an NRL roster.

His time at Manly was cut short back in 2018 after a supposed falling out with the playing group and Daly Cherry-Evans.

"I'm a big boy, I've been in way worse situations than what has just gone on,” Hastings continued.

“I still love the club, and when I say I want them to do well, I genuinely mean it.

“Hopefully both clubs go on to make the finals next year and we meet in a big game.”

Hastings will now be tasked with providing another struggling club, the with the same leadership and guidance he provided while wearing the orange, white and black.

 