Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has provided an update on Tina Fa'asuamaleaui's injury status after the captain was assisted from the field midway through the second half.

Competing against the Canterbury Bulldogs, the forward was taken off the field in the 62nd minute with a knee complaint. The Titans later confirmed that he had been sent for scans.

Yet to provide any confirmation on the injury, coach Des Hasler spoke post-match regarding the incident and indicated that it could "range anywhere between his MCL and ACL".

"It's definitely his knee. That can range anywhere between his MCL and ACL," Hasler said.

"Once we get confirmation around that through scans, we'll know more...but it didn't look good walking off.

"We won't know until it's confirmed, so we won't worry about speculating."

According to NRL Physio, an MCL tear would see Fa'asuamaleaui be on the sidelines for approximately six weeks, while an ACL would see him ruled out of the remainder of the season.