Gold Coast Titans head coach has been left fuming at his side for yet another loss, this time to the Wests Tigers.

Despite dominating much of the contest, a gallant Tigers side hung in the contest against a wasteful Titans before eventually pulling an 18 points to 10 win out of the fire.

The Titans, who led the contest 10 points to 6 at halftime, failed to register a second half point as tries to Justin Olam and Fonua Pole kicked the joint-venture clear.

Despite making nine linebreaks to the Tigers' two, the Titans made a staggering 14 errors during the game to keep the Tigers in the contest, and Hasler said it was a "crazy" performance that left him disappointed.

"What can you say? It's pretty obvious. It's really disappointing. Like, it's just crazy. We may nine linebreaks to two, have the game set up, won field position, did all that part of the game, then go out in the second half and complete nine sets," Hasler said during his post-game press conference.

"It's just crazy. Just can't get through our sets. It's really disappointing. They stayed in the game, walked away with the win. It's as simple as that.

"You don't make nine linebreaks to two and lose."

Captain Kieran Foran agreed with his coach, labelling the performance "stupid" and suggesting his side invited the Tigers back into the game.

"It's just dumb. No other way to describe it. Stupid. We just shot ourselves in the foot. Just invited them back into the game. They hung in there and were tough in the first half, but really, you make nine linebreaks, you want to come up with more tries than two, then you go out in the second half in front and keep turning the ball over," Foran said.

"It's just handing the ball over. It's dumb."

The Titans, who had appeared to be turning a corner before their bye, slump back to the bottom of the table after the loss with just three wins from their 13 games so far this year.

Hasler refused to suggest team changes were coming when asked, but suggested experience wouldn't count for much if his team couldn't hang onto the ball.

Things don't get any easier for the Titans next weekend when they face the New Zealand Warriors at home, before they have another bye in Round 17, then face the Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles through the final three weeks of the Origin period.