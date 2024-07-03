Former Wallaby Carter Gordon has officially completed his shift to the Gold Coast Titans.

It was reported earlier this week that Rugby Australia had ticked off on released for both he and another former Wallaby in Mark Nawaqanitawase, who has signed with the Sydney Roosters.

The Bondi-based club eventually confirmed that their new outside back will join the club immediately after the conclusion of his Rugby Sevens committments at the Paris Olympics.

Coach Trent Robinson has made no secret of the fact Nawaqanitawase will not play NRL this season, and Des Hasler, speaking after a training session on Wednesday, seemed to suggest Gordon would be following a similar path after beginning his development with the team.

"He's now started his integration and trained with us this morning as he begins his development and education... but we're not going to rush him," Hasler told media after taking the field for the first time.

"It's certainly beneficial for him and the team in the long run."

The news from Hasler confirms the immediate shift of Gordon, who has joined the club on a two-year deal through to the end of 2026.

The Titans have confirmed Gordon will be part of the Titans' wider squad this year before moving into the Top 30 next year.

Gordon said he was grateful for the chance to fast track his development.

"It's exciting to be joining early and I'm really eager to come in with an open mind and learn from the squad who have been playing rugby league their whole lives," Gordon told titans.com.au.

"This game is something I've always been interested in, so I'm excited to begin the transition and to get the chance to start training early is something I'm really grateful for."

It's anticipated Gordon, who will be in line for first-grade minutes next season, will play in the halves at the Gold Coast Titans.

The club will have an intriguing dynamic heading into 2026, with Tanah Boyd, Thomas Weaver (who is yet to re-sign, but likely to do so), AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell also all able to play in the halves, while there could also yet be a one-year contract extension in the offering for veteran five-eighth Kieran Foran.

Foran is yet to make a call on whether he wants to play on, while Brimson and Campbell are both signed long-term, with Boyd only having a single year to run on his current deal.