I’ve been screaming from the rooftops as soon as I saw this man play in the Queensland Cup.

Immediately I could tell he had the potential to be very special, especially playing at the Storm, who would provide the perfect tutelage and coaching needed for him to blossom into one of the games elite dummy halves.

Boy, if you haven’t seen young Harry, play cancel your plans next time the West Tigers are on and watch this young superstar command a roster of veteran players around the park with absolute elegance.

He has every tool in the kit bag – he’s learnt from the best to ever do it and seemed to absorb every bit of knowledge he could. The calmest player and the commanding presence of a team which he’s just walked in the door as the first-ever NRL loan player.

This is exactly what the Gold Coast is building towards and trying to create a young core of players willing to go to war together, who are talented but also have a certain pedigree.

Harry Grant, with the likes Mo, Tino, and Fifita, would make for one of the best forward packs in the competition. Making it a viable destination for marquee halves and star backs players would like to join.

His understanding of how important each play is in terms of the bigger picture has put this young man light years ahead of many dummy halves in the competition and catapulted him to the top of the Dally M rankings, which is incredible for a rookie.

Only nine games into his NRL career and the superstar has himself three tries and four try assists respectively putting him 16th amongst try assisters which is incredible considering only Cameron Smith is above him for the hooking role.

As for running metres, he’s currently sitting on 90 runs for 735 metres, putting him fourth for all hookers in running metres, except for the fact Havili, Brandon Smith, Cameron McInnes play in the lock/utility position this year putting him atop the list in my eyes.

He’s fantastic in terms of picking his moments to run as well. Fourth in line breaks for hookers with three, tied with Cook, the current Blues hooker. Defensive hunger is something Holbrook is trying to ignite in his team and bringing in hungry young talented players who have bright futures ahead of them is the way this team is trending.

Tino and David are exceptional defensively and both have the ability to do damage with the ball as well. Harry Grant has shown himself to be a good defender so far, averaging 42 tackles a game and missing only two. This itself is just mind-boggling to think how he still spearheads their attack and is frequently the most dangerous offensive threat week in and week out. He’d be as good defensively as Nathan Peats but with so much more upside offensively.

Harry Grant has blown me away and I’m sure Mal has taken notice of him too. He is a Queensland born man from Rockhampton – does that mean he could be lured away from Melbourne or the Tigers? Back home per se?

I think he could consider it. At this point, both other Queensland clubs have long term hookers, the Cowboys with Robson and the Broncos with Turpin. Could the Titans offer Harry a contract within the next couple of years attractive enough to entice him out of Melbourne? Could we be looking at the beginning of a new era of Queensland rugby league? Headed by the former Bronco himself David Fifita, with the likes of Mo, Tino, Brimson and Harry all growing as a collective, forming an unlikely little brother takeover of Queensland.

Grant is someone who is passionate and bleeds the jersey he wears. That is exactly what the Titans need to build the club into the bustling hub of the Gold Coast, getting people interested in the club again.

For the fans who have been struggling in silence, I see your comments on the Facebook feeds and I sympathise with you. This kid could be exactly what the Titans need to refresh the club, building for the future alongside the youth.