After a breakout 2020 season that saw him awarded with the Rugby League Player’s Association ‘Rookie of the Year’ award, Harry Grant’s stocks have well and truly risen.

In the first deal of its kind, the 22-year-old Hooker was loaned out to the Wests Tigers this year by his parent club Melbourne.

However, with the loan deal completed and ambiguity surrounding where the Rockhampton product will call home next season, Grant voiced his intentions publicly on Tuesday.

Speaking with 7NEWS Brisbane reporter Chris Garry in the heart of the Queensland Origin camp, Grant claimed that his time as a Tiger was up.

Following a query about whether AAMI Park or Leichhardt Oval would be home in 2021, Grant had this to say: “Back down to Melbourne, Mate,” Grant told Garry.

“I’ll let them enjoy the next few days after winning the Grand Final and then see what the plan is for pre-season.”

Harry Grant says he’s going to @storm next season and that’s that. Huge win for the Melbourne club. Pretty clear through that Smith is leaving them. https://t.co/JwZMk1ZVMP — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) October 27, 2020

Although there is still uncertainty surrounding Cameron Smith’s future in Melbourne, Grant’s comments look to have signaled the likelihood of Smith calling it a day.

Grant has a ‘get-out-clause’ in his contract that would be triggered should Smith continue with Melbourne in 2021, however, this now looks unlikely.

Smith is yet to speak publicly about his future following his team’s Premiership triumph on Sunday, but if Grant’s conviction is anything to go by, then we may all have witnessed the 430 game champion’s final hurrah.