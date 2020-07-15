New Zealand international Corey Harawira-Naera is reportedly unhappy with the Canterbury Bulldogs, believing he was mistreated by the club after the NRL deregistered his contract in the pre-season, reports Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Hooper reports that Harawira-Naera is “fuming” at Canterbury and intends to tell the club that he does not want to pull on the Bulldogs jumper.

Harawira-Naera remains contracted at Canterbury until the end of the 2022 season and rival clubs are keeping a close eye on how the issue plays out.

The Bulldogs are trying to work out the matter and it is believed they spoke to Harawira-Naera’s agent Darryl Mather today to get a clearer understanding of the situation.



Considering that Harawira-Naera is still contracted for another two years, it means the Bulldogs have options, including convincing him to stay, trading him or releasing him from his contract.

If Harawira-Naera does leave the Bulldogs, it could be a three-horse race between the New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra and the Canberra Raiders for his services.