NRL Rd 20 - Bulldogs v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 03: Corey Harawira-Naera of the Bulldogs Is tackled during the round 20 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers at Bankwest Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

New Zealand international Corey Harawira-Naera is reportedly unhappy with the Canterbury Bulldogs, believing he was mistreated by the club after the NRL deregistered his contract in the pre-season, reports Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Hooper reports that Harawira-Naera is “fuming” at Canterbury and intends to tell the club that he does not want to pull on the Bulldogs jumper. 

Harawira-Naera remains contracted at Canterbury until the end of the 2022 season and rival clubs are keeping a close eye on how the issue plays out. 

The Bulldogs are trying to work out the matter and it is believed they spoke to Harawira-Naera’s agent Darryl Mather today to get a clearer understanding of the situation. 

Considering that Harawira-Naera is still contracted for another two years, it means the Bulldogs have options, including convincing him to stay, trading him or releasing him from his contract. 

If Harawira-Naera does leave the Bulldogs, it could be a three-horse race between the New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra and the Canberra Raiders for his services. 