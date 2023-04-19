Dolphins' star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has re-signed with the club on a three-year contract extension.

Tabuai-Fidow was already on contract until the end of 2024, and the new deal will lock him in at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It means he is locked into the Dolphins for their first five seasons in existence as an NRL club, and is now the longest-contracted player at the NRL's expansion club.

The star fullback, who has previously represented Queensland in the State of Origin arena, has started his time with the Dolphins in fine form, scoring a try in each of his first six games, setting a record in the process.

After seven games, he has eight tries to his name and is averaging 161 metres per contest. With the ability to play at centre or on the wing, his form is demanding his inclusion in State of Origin conversations once again after missing out last year.

His missing out on Origin in 2022 came as he struggled to lock down a spot at the Cowboys. An early-season injury saw Scott Drinkwater claim the number one jersey and a turnaround in form meant Tabuai-Fidow spent much of the season coming off the interchange bench.

That ultimately led to his release from the Townsville-based club, and Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader said the club were pleased that their investment had paid off.

“It is so pleasing that Hamiso has shown the form we believed he was capable of and demonstrated just what a match winner he can be,” Reader said in a club statement.

“He came to the Dolphins on the chance to assert himself as a fullback - an opportunity we must sincerely thank the Cowboys for in allowing Hamiso a release to take up that challenge.

“That included our historic first ever premiership try against the Roosters in round one, a moment that will live in the memories of everyone who attended that game on that famous day.

“He has now established himself as one of the form fullbacks in the NRL and that is why he has got this reward.

“We look forward to the many years our members and fans will enjoy seeing ‘The Hammer' stride out into open space for the Dolphins.”

He has played 57 games since making his debut since mid-2020.