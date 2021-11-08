They spent most of 2021 squabbling over who would line up next to Jack Wighton, and now both Sam Williams and Matt Frawley will remain in Canberra for the 2022 season.

The duo, both with plenty of experience, although neither as a first-choice half for a long period of time, will have extra competition this season to partner Wighton as Jamal Fogarty arrives from the Gold Coast Titans.

Williams and Frawley could form the most lethal New South Wales Cup halves combination in the reserve grade competition given Fogarty will almost certainly have first crack in the Raiders' best 17.

Neither Williams or Frawley could inspire the Raiders to any great heights in 2021. Despite most pundits tipping them for an easy run into the top six, or potentially higher, Ricky Stuart's side would eventually miss the top eight altogether.

The 2019 grand finalists dramatic fall from grace over the past 24 months is something they will look to rectify in 2022, and depth in the way of Frawley and Williams will ensure they are never caught out in the halves.

Williams has spent most of his NRL career with the Raiders, apart from a 2014 stint with the St George Illawarra Dragons. He managed 12 games in 2021, and has played 103 in total for the club since his 2011 debut.

Frawley, on the other hand, spent 2017 and 2018 at the Canterbury Bulldogs where he managed 31 games in two years. Following a stint in England, he has played just six games for the Raiders across 2020 and 2021.

The Raiders have one spot left in their top 30 for 2022.

Full Raiders 2022 squad

Jarrod Croker, Adam Elliott, Jamal Fogarty, Matt Frawley, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera, Josh Hodgson, Albert Hopoate, Peter Hola, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Trey Mooney, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Josh Papalii, Jordan Rapana, Harry Rushton, Xavier Savage, Brad Schneider, Bailey Simonsson, Harley Smith-Shields, Tom Starling, Ryan Sutton, Joe Tapine, Matt Timoko, Semi Valemei, Elliott Whitehead, Jack Wighton, Sam Williams, Hudson Young.