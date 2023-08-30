Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Cooper Johns has been linked with an exit from the club and has reportedly been offered to several teams.

The arrival of trio Luke Brooks, Jaxson Paulo and Tommy Talau, as well as the re-signing of Reuben Garrick, Josh Schuster and Ben Trbojevic, means the halfback is on the lookout for a new club due to the Manly Sea Eagles being unable to accommodate him in the salary cap for next season.

The son of rugby league great Matthew Johns and nephew of Andrew Johns, Cooper has appeared in eight games this season for the club after making the move away from the Melbourne Storm. However, the arrival of Jake Arthur and Luke Brooks has pushed him down the pecking order.

A quality backup playmaker, League Express has reported that he has been offered to several Super League clubs by his management. This statement was echoed by reports from the Wide World of Sports that multiple rival clubs have shown an interest in recruiting him.

Having signed a train and trial contract at the beginning of the season with the club, it has now become a near certainty that he will not be welcomed back for next year.

However, while he is not yet in the class of a starting playmaker, the 24-year-old would be perfect in a similar role to the likes of Jack Cogger, Matt Frawley and Brandon Wakeham and could thrive in reserve grade or overseas.