After months of speculation about whether Daly Cherry-Evans or Nathan Cleary would take their place in Mal Meninga's World Cup team, the Kangaroos coach has confirmed that he might select both of them for the team's quarter-final against Lebanon.

Though Cleary has a slight edge based on performances so far, Meninga has advised that Cherry-Evans could make his way off the bench, with the coach admitting the call was going to be one of the toughest of his coaching career.

“It's so tough unfortunately, because 24 players have played terrific footy, 24 players have bought into what we're trying to do,” Meninga told SEN.

“I'm pretty clear on the team I want to take forward, I just want to talk to the captain James Tedesco and the leadership group about it all.

“At this stage I think both can be in the team. You talk about our best 17, they are actually two of our best players.

“I feel as we move forward that we can accommodate both. We'll just see where my conversations take me in the next 24 hours. I honestly feel that they can both play a role in our footy team."

Cherry-Evans addressed his hopes after the Italy game, heaping praise on his rival and relishing the relative freedom of the five-eighth role.

“It was great to move around the field, (I had) a heap of freedom out there and I just enjoyed it," Cherry-Evans said.

“I really enjoyed tonight, I had a lot of fun and got to play alongside a star-studded Aussie side, so I'm really proud and whatever happens, happens.”

While Cherry-Evans isn't conceding defeat in the one-on-one battle for places yet, he's staying optimistic no matter the result.

“Any time you get the chance to play rep footy, you never know when it's your last one," he said.

“(Cleary) is a great player, he played really well tonight again and you can see why Penrith have been so strong and probably will be for a long time.

“It's going to be beaten up as a competition and don't get me wrong I want to be in the final 17, but those decisions are out of my hands.

“All I can do is keep enjoying my footy over here. I'm really proud of the two games I got for Australia.

“I'm hoping (v Italy) isn't my last game, but if it is I'll still be here to support the team.

“Either way, I'm hoping to have an impact on this World Cup. Ideally that's on the field, but if not I'll still help this group.”