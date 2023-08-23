Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has defended the club handing veteran Luke Brooks a barbecue gift in his final home game of the season last week against the Dolphins.

Following the win by the Tigers on the weekend against the Dolphins, Brooks was handed a gift by the club for his years of service and over 200 NRL games for the club before he depart for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Whilst Hagipantelis was surprised that Brooks was being gifted a barbecue, he explained that it was a personal gift to the player and defended it being awarded to him.

“I was standing on the sidelines after the game and was waiting for the presentation,” Hagipantelis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I then saw the barbecue being wheeled out and I wasn't exactly sure for what purpose. Were we going to put on a barbecue and raise some money?

“I was told that it was a gift and that Luke is a very keen cook and that the barbecue was very well received.

“It ticks all the boxes for a gift. You buy something that they want or need and it was very well appreciated. Unusual, yes but very well received.”

The Wests Tigers will take on the Sydney Roosters on Saturday evening at 17:30 AEST.