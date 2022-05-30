Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has claimed he isn't money hungry, but rather wants a shorter deal than what the club are currently offering him.

Haas rocked the rugby league world last Thursday by asking for a release from the club.

The best prop in the game, who has now been selected in Brad Fittler's New South Wales Blues State of Origin side once again, then ran out for the Broncos on Friday evening at Suncorp Stadium against the Gold Coast Titans to a round of boos from the home fans.

The Broncos knocked back Haas' request for a release and confirmed they would continue negotiating, with Haas admitting the boos rattled him.

He has now told AAP that he wants a shorter contract at Red Hill, which would go hand in hand with the reports that he wants a clause in his contract allowing him to head for the exit games if the Broncos aren't continuing to improve and turn into a competitive team.

"What's bothered me the most is that people are saying I'm money hungry," he told AAP.

"If I was, I would've left Brisbane ages ago.

"I think it's a fair deal and it's the same deal they offered me last year, and the Broncos offered that.

"I didn't ask for it (the new deal) and I've asked for less years. It is what it is, I'll let the club and my manager do the talking."

It's understood Haas' management asked for the release after a complete breakdown in negotiations for Haas, who is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Asked if he wanted to stay in Brisbane, Haas wouldn't commit either way.

"I love Brisbane and the city has taken me in. But at the end of the day I'm basing my decision on what's best for my daughter," Haas said.

"I'm trying to set up my daughter (for life) and God willing I will."