The Gold Coast Titans have made a deadline day addition to their Top 30, with local junior Klese Haas being promoted to the club’s NRL squad.

The talented 19-year-old was originally supposed to join the squad during pre-season training for 2023 on November 1, but his form has been so impressive during his Hostplus Cup performances with feeder club Tweed Seagulls that he earned an early promotion to the NRL.

Though Haas only debuted at senior level this year, he's also been an ongoing member of Tweed's Hastings Deering Colts (under-21) team.

Haas is also the younger brother of standout Brisbane and NSW Blues prop Payne Haas.

Klese can play either second-row or centre and is part of the club’s Future Titans System.

“Klese is an exciting prospect and we’ve identified that from a young age,” said Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

“He’s impressed in our trial match earlier in the season and he’s further developed through the year in his time with Tweed.

“Klese was going to join our squad for 2023, but he’ll now fill that final roster spot for the remainder of the year, it’s great that we can get him into the program full-time straight away.”

Haas isn’t the only famous NRL name making his way through the Titans’ ranks either – Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui – the younger brother of club captain Tino, is also making a name for himself with the Burleigh Bears.