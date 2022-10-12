Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas is set to honour his contract through to the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The Red Hill-based club were rocked earlier in the year when Haas requested a release. It led to him being booed by his own club's fans in the following weeks.

This news brings to an end the five-month saga, and while Haas had originally agreed to see out the season, the news of him sticking around for the remainder of his deal will come as a big boost for the Broncos.

The original plan was to revisit the issue at the end of the season, and now that has happened, News Corp are reporting that the parties have agreed to keep Haas at the club, and his original request to leave has been withdrawn.

Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy has confirmed the end of the dilemma, which could have seen his club's star forward fall to multiple NRL teams with salary cap space to spare.

“Payne's a really important part of our club,” Donaghy told News Corp.

“The contract part of it is settled, there's a commitment in place from all sides with that.

“We've got a contract in place for another two years and I know how much we both want to experience success in that time.

“Payne had another great season and I can see him already working on hitting the ground running when pre-season starts next month.”

It means Haas will remain with the Broncos for at least the next two seasons. He would not have been free to sign with another club until November 1, 2023 at any rate without a release.

He has played 81 games for the Broncos and 9 games for New South Wales.