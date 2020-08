Broncos prop Payne Haas will face at least two weeks on the sidelines after being charged by the NRL Judiciary.

Haas was cited for dangerous contact on Canberra’s Silvia Havili in last night’s 36-8 loss.

Haas will serve a two-week suspension with an early plea or three weeks if found guilty.

The 20-year-old will miss the Broncos next two games against St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters.