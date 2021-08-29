SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Clint Gutherson of the Eels on his way to a try during the round eight NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Parramatta Eels at Stadium Australia, on May 01, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Clint Gutherson will be sent for scans on what appeared to be a cork with the Eels resigned to the fact their star won't be available next week.

Gutherson went off late in the game with a lower leg issue. He said after the game that he could be right to go, but his coach wasn't so optimistic.

Brad Arthur said the injury would see Gutherson miss at least a week of action.

“Gutho won’t play next week," Arthur stated.

"I don’t think it’s too bad, but he will probably have scans. I think they’re saying it’s more of a cork”

The extent of the injury will be unknown until the results of the scans come in but the outlook isn't looking great for the Eels or Gutherson.

Parramatta face the Panthers next Friday night in a monster top four clash.

 