Clint Gutherson will be sent for scans on what appeared to be a cork with the Eels resigned to the fact their star won't be available next week.

Gutherson went off late in the game with a lower leg issue. He said after the game that he could be right to go, but his coach wasn't so optimistic.

Brad Arthur said the injury would see Gutherson miss at least a week of action.

“Gutho won’t play next week," Arthur stated.

"I don’t think it’s too bad, but he will probably have scans. I think they’re saying it’s more of a cork”

The extent of the injury will be unknown until the results of the scans come in but the outlook isn't looking great for the Eels or Gutherson.

Clint Gutherson off late, couldn’t extend into a run/felt like leg was “vibrating”. Clear mechanism for contusion/cork, hopefully just soft tissue. Can cause irritation of peroneal nerve w blow here, the “funny bone” of the lower leg. Provided no fibula fracture: quick recovery pic.twitter.com/YrMayMYMff — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 28, 2021

Parramatta face the Panthers next Friday night in a monster top four clash.