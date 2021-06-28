Kotoni Staggs is amongst three big inclusions set to return this week for the Broncos, who are in desperate need of star quality reinforcements.

After a lowly 46-0 loss to South Sydney before the bye week, Kevin Walters’ side will welcome back Staggs, Corey Oates and Brodie Croft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staggs’ return to the pitch comes at a pivotal time for a Broncos side desperate for on field leadership and stability.

The 2020 Dally M Centre of the year will likely play out the remainder of the 2021 season at centre, nullifying the loss of John Asiata to a season ending neck injury sustained during the horror loss to the Rabbitohs. The decision for Asiata to undergo season ending surgery was to ensure the longevity of Asiata’s career.

Embed from Getty Images

Kevin Walters has credited the galvanisation of the team since Staggs returned to training and is excited for what the big man can do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Already we’ve seen the influence that he can have over the side just here at training,” Walters said.

“We just want him to slot back into his centre position. I’m sure he’ll have a few nerves having not played for some time.”

Walters has emphasised that he wants Staggs to keep the game simple as he returns from his extended break.

“We just want Kotoni to go out and make his tackles and run hard – that’s what the game is,” he added.

Embed from Getty Images

Corey Oates is also making his return after questions being asked of his relationship with coach Kevin Walters due to his extended relegation to feeder side Souths Logan.

After impressive games in the reserves, Oates will return to first game side with some pretty simple instructions from the coach.

“I just want Corey to be Corey Oates – the player that we know he can be,” Walters said.

“He’s a big unit and he just needs to add to our team. He’s a good player, a very good player and at his best he’s one of the best wingers in the game. I look forward to giving him an opportunity.”

The Broncos will host the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon in hopes to avoid another week at the bottom of the ladder.