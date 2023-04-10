St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has revealed he believes the NRL struggles with defining what a hip drop is.

Jaydn Su'A was the latest player in the headlights for the damaging tackle on Sunday afternoon during the Red V's 20 points to 18 loss at the hands of the Gold Coast Titans.

Su'A was allowed to stay on the field, but was penalised and placed on report for the tackle.

He has since been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for the tackle, which will allow him to escape with a fine.

It follows an NRL crackdown on the tackle in recent weeks, which has seen players regularly sent to the sin bin and charges dished out by the match review committee.

Griffin said the game struggles with defining what the tackle is though.

"Yeah, I think we have always struggled with it for the last two or three years," Griffin said.

"They aren't intentional. Sometimes people haven't got a decision to make whether they fall that way or not. They are just trying to get the player to the ground.

"It's something as a game we need to get some certainty about because accidents happen when you have people with a lot of power and the way the games played these days. With the tackle technique, you're not allowed to tackle around the legs anymore, so there are a lot of people hanging onto bodies and waists and things like that who don't mean to get themselves into those positions.

"I think it's something for the whole game to get right."

Griffin's captain Ben Hunt agreed, saying he didn't understand how else you were supposed to get a player to ground when making a tackle from behind.

"Like Hook said, it's a tough one. When you're chasing a bloke down from behind, tackling from behind, it's not intended, he is just trying get the bloke on the ground," Hunt said.

"I understand it's dangerous and blokes are getting hurt from it, but I don't understand how else he was supposed to get him down there."

Griffin, who is under pressure to keep his job, watched on as the Dragons let in a late try on the back of the penalty to allow the Titans to claim victory at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons head to Canberra next Sunday in search of their third win of the season against the Raiders.