As we approach game three of this year's Origin series, the media and fans seem less concerned with the outcome of the match and more with what the aftermath might bring.

With a series win locked in for NSW, taking both games one and two by a total of 76-6, all questions will be focused on the state of the Maroons and their plans to bounce back from one of the more lopsided Origin series' in recent memory.

Ray Hadley, host of The Ray Hadley Morning Show on 2GB, has declared that QLD head coach Paul Green will, as a result of the team's performance, be removed as play-caller for 2022.

After only one series to prove himself, Hadley said of Green: “he’s done damage to his career, there’s no doubt about that, through the first two games."

Embed from Getty Images

"I think he’ll bow out gracefully. He’ll get a tap on the shoulder after Origin III. He won’t be the coach in 2022," Hadley said.

Green, who appeared on NRL 360 on Tuesday night, defended his seat at the top of the table - pointing to the current roster's inexperience and youth, stating that it would take a "couple of seasons" but the "future's bright".

“We realise we need to perform well, and I’ve already spoken about what we need to do tomorrow night, but I think if you look at the team – Tom Flegler will get a start, big Hamiso (Tabuai-Fidow), we’ve included Reece Walsh over the series," Green said.

“The future’s bright, there’s some good young players that are probably a couple of seasons off.

“We just need to stay tough and stay in the fight for the next couple of years until those guys get enough experience where they can make a difference at Origin level.”

RELATED: SLATER WANTS QUEENSLAND TO STICK WITH GREEN DESPITE ORIGIN FLOGGING

NRL 360 co-host Paul Kent later called out Green for one 'fatal sentence'.

“The fatal sentence in that whole interview … was when he said right there towards the end that we’ve got good young kids coming through and it’ll take two or three years to get their feet right under Origin then they’ll be in a good place to start winning games," Kent said.

“NSW went with that same thinking in about 2007, 2008, and it took them nearly a decade to get out of it.

“Because if you are not pitch perfect with the decisions you make to build your way out of it – and that’s as far as who you pick and stick with.

Embed from Getty Images

“Let’s remember what New South Wales did, they kept rotating the halfbacks. Finally they said let’s just pick one and stick with him.

“For Queensland to acknowledge that it’s going to take two or three years to get out of where they are now is a disaster."

The Maroons will be looking to avoid the broom on Wednesday night when the Blues travel to the Gold Coast for the series finale.