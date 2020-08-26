Blake Green is set to to return to Belmore for the first time in 10 years after signing a one-year-deal to join Trent Barrett at the Bulldogs, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 33-year-old will likely replace Kieran Foran at Canterbury, with the pair both hindered with injuries in 2020.

Green sustained a ruptured ACL last Sunday whilst playing for Newcastle and will likely be donning a Bulldogs guernsey in his next NRL match.

Foran looks set to depart the Bulldogs in favour of a multi-year deal with a rival club, with Green seen as the best successor for the luckless five-eighth.

Green and Barrett have crossed paths before, with the former playing under Barrett’s reign at Manly in 2017.

While Green’s three-game stint with the Knights was short lived, the Bulldogs see his induction as a key singing for their growth.

Green will join Nick Cotric next season at Belmore, with Adam Elliott, Will Hopoate, Luke Thompson and Josh Jackson all signing on with the Bulldogs this season.