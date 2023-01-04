Players staying down in an attempt to receive a penalty has become something of an epidemic in the NRL in recent years, but the English Super League could be about to take a drastic step to combat the issue in their competition.

Both the NRL and Super League have taken measures in recent seasons to limit the instances of players electing to stay down.

In the NRL, 2021 saw the introduction of a rule that was supposed to see a player taken off the field for a period of two minutes or interchanges if they asked for the game to be stopped.

2022 saw a further refinement of the rule with trainers only able to stop play for head injuries or if a doctor needed to enter the field of play to treat a badly injured player.

The Super League introduced similar in 2022, but are now set to go a step further for the new campaign.

According to The Examiner Live, referees will wield a 'green card' throughout the 2023 season which will be shown to any player who has caused the game to be stopped for injury treatment.

While injuries are part of rugby league, players have far too regularly in both competitions had the game paused, only to resume their spot in the defensive line.

The wording of the rule in the Super League is expected to be simplified to the point that any pause in the game for injury treatment will see the player shown a green card, which will force them to stay off the field for a further two minutes of game time.

The rule change is targetted at stopping players from attempting to feign injury, and will occur equally to any player who causes the game to be stopped in the ruck, and off the ball.

Ball carriers staying down to have a high tackle call reviewed has been a particular bug bear of fans in the NRL, and it's likely Australia's authorities will monitor closely the impact of the green card in the Super League, given the failure to use the rule properly since its introduction in Australia.

Rugby league authorities in both countries have been working towards reducing stoppages and increasing fatigue, and this will be just the latest in their attempts.

It's understood the Super League will only have one other rule in 2023, being the introduction of an 18th man which was also used during the Rugby League World Cup, while the NRL, who already have the 18th man rule, are unlikely to make any changes to the rules.