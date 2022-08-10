While Lachlan Ilias is definitely focusing on South Sydney's September chances, you can't blame the kid for casting one eye over what will become his maiden Rugby League World Cup.

The young South Sydney half is yet to pull on a Greek jersey yet, but being a near certainty to be selected for the international side for the post-season tournament, Ilias already has his heart set on who he will dedicate his debut to.

Ilias' grandfather Spyros passed away a few weeks ago, leaving Lachlan desperate to represent his 'Papou' in England later this year.

While Greek players in the NRL are stretched far and wide, the strong cultural support network around Ilias is a massive reason behind his successes.

“My coach is Greek (Jason Demetriou), my manager is Greek (Braith Anasta), the chairman of the club is Greek (Nick Pappas) and one of my best mates is Greek (Peter Mamouzelos)”.

Mamouzelos, unlike Ilias, has already donned the blue and white jersey, notching a highly impressive ten tries in seven games at hooker for the nation.

Spyros was born in Greece and eventually made the move to Australia, something that Ilias will carry with when he does finally slip that jersey over his shoulders.

“Playing for Greece will be one of my greatest football moments yet I think,” Ilias told NRL.com.

“I’m really looking forward to it, especially because my grandfather passed away a few weeks ago and he was born in Greece.

“He left his family behind in Evia, an island off Greece, at a very young age to come to Australia. He came to the unknown and I’m sure that would have been really tough.

“He’s the reason why we’re here in Australia so I’m really looking forward to representing him and my family."

Ilias earlier revealed how form teammate Adam Reynolds has been messaging him support throughout the season, something Reynolds may regret after Ilias' Bunnies jumped the Broncos on the ladder during Round 21.