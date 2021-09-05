Tariq Sims was taken to hospital following Saturday night's narrow loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs for immediate consultation with a plastic surgeon.

Sims, who captained the Dragons in the game despite reportedly being told by the club he won't be offered a new deal beyond the expiry of his current one at the end of the 2022 season, was taken from the field with a sickening lip injury.

Photos posted to social media after the game show his lip virtually sliced on the left-hand side.

While Sims would likely be unavailable for some weeks, the Dragons' miserable season is over following eight-straight losses, with the finals and a berth in the top eight beyond them.

Sims wasn't the only lip injury sustained this weekend though, with Parramatta's stand-in captain Will Smith also having his lip injured during Friday's loss to the Penrith Panthers.

⚠️Graphic Warning⚠️

A couple of nasty facial lacerations for Tariq Sims & Will Smith this weekend. Sims was reportedly taken straight to hospital to consult with a plastic surgeon. Smith a good chance of being available next weekend provided he avoids infection pic.twitter.com/ML6am5uhse — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 4, 2021

It's understood Smith will be able to play in the first week of the finals - when the Parramatta Eels play an elimination final against the Newcastle Knights - set to be held in Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon. That will be provided his cut doesn't become infected.

Smith, while starting on Friday evening, is likely to be used throughout the finals as a utility from the bench for Brad Arthur.

It isn't the first mouth-related injury sustained at the Dragons this year after young outside back Corey Ramsey had teeth snapped during the Round 21 clash with the Canberra Raiders.