Up & coming hooker Harrison Graham is seeking more game time next year after a six-game debut stint with the Dolphins in their inaugural 2023 season.

Graham, 22, was picked up by the Dolphins from the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Brisbane Rugby League after featuring in their 2019 Grand Final side and for the Queensland U19s.

He made his first-grade NRL debut in Round 17 last season in place of the injured Jeremy Marshall-King in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to Parramatta.

He proceeded to feature in two of the Dolphins' six inaugural season wins, and is eager to make progress in 2024 with an uninterrupted campaign.

"Try and press forward for this season coming up... hopefully we can (go) a step better," Graham said.

"The body's feeling really good at the moment, I'm just looking to knuckle down here, have a good pre-season and hopefully less injuries in the year."

As a potential backup behind 28-year-old hooker Marshall-King, Graham is eager to learn and willing to step into wherever he's required for the Dolphins.

"Jeremy, he's the number nine, he's been really good," he added.

"I just try and learn off him.

"Going forward in 2024 I just wanna play consistent footy... wanna keep the body fresh and putting my best foot forward wherever I'm playing."