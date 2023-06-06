Rugby league legend and Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould has revealed his surprise choice for which club could still win the 2023 Grand Final.

Gould revealed on 100% Footy that the "Cowboys can win the comp".

The Cowboys are coming off a 45-20 victory against the Melbourne Storm last week but still sit 14th on the ladder. Considered one of the favourites at the beginning of the season, the club has struggled with a string of injuries and poor form.

However, Gould believes their best is yet to come and will get even better as time progresses.

The club is set to receive forward leader Jason Taumalolo in the coming weeks after receiving Jeremiah Nanai back in a huge boost for their finals hopes.

"They've got some good players to come back ... Taumalolo hasn't been playing, Nanai has just come back into the side," Gould said on 100% Footy.

"I think that whatever it was (the reason for a slow start), last year's carry over; maybe they didn't have the off season; the World Cup, whatever it is, but you can't do what they did the other night and not have tremendous ability.

"To put 45 points on the Storm says to me that it's still there if they can just find it on a consistent basis.

"So if the Cowboys can string four or five wins together, you're going to have a very different reflection on them ... they went to the preliminary final last year, I'm expecting they're going to be there at the back end of the year."

Gould also spoke about the chances of the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos winning this season's premiership. The two clubs are in first and second place on the ladder with 20 points.

However, due to the bye rounds, the Panthers have won eight games, and the Broncos have ten - meaning they will receive an extra four points by the end of the season.

"They can ... probably not this year, I think certainly next year the Broncos, I see them probably 12 months away from a genuine premiership," he said on the Broncos.

"I'm not saying they can't win it, all depends on players available at the back end of the year but Panthers deserve to be favourites, their defence is the best by a long way."