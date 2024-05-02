Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has been hit with a breach notice by the NRL which will see him fined $20,000.

The NRL alleges Gould brought the game into disrepute by labelling the game "stupid".

In an incident on Saturday evening, Wests Tigers' hooker Apisai Koroisau was ruled to have knocked the ball on in the process of attempting to score a try.

“Our game's so stupid. You can lose the ball over the line and it costs you 20m and seven tackles. Why?" Gould said of the incident on the show 100% Footy.

“I don't know because it's stupid. But I can just take a line drop out and it goes out on the full no consequence.

“It's nothing at all – what sort of stupid game is this? Who sits and makes up these rules?

“Api Koroisau try what the hell was that – what the hell was that? We are so stupid with our rules. Our game is stupid.”

In a statement, the NRL said half of Gould's $20,000 fine would be suspended for a period of 24 months.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould with a breach notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct (Code)," the statement read.

"The notice proposes a fine for Gould of $20,000, half of which will be suspended for a period of 24 months.

"It is alleged that on the 100% Footy program on Monday evening, Gould made public comments considered to be detrimental to the best interests of the game, in contravention of the NRL Rules.

"The Code provides that no person bound by the Code shall engage in any conduct which is detrimental to, brings into disrepute, is inconsistent with, is contrary to, or is prejudicial to, the best interests, image or welfare of the ARLC, the NRL, the NRL Competition, the Related Competitions, the Representative Competitions, the Clubs or the Game."

Gould has juggled his media commitment with his role at the Bulldogs over the last couple of years, but NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said there was no place in the game for those comments.

“We welcome constructive criticism and passionate opinions, but registered officials cannot overstep the mark and make comments that are considered detrimental to the game or NRL competition. Destructive attacks on the game itself will not be tolerated,” Abdo said.

“This is a professional sport and our leaders should set the standard around reasoned debate and respect for the game.”

Gould has five days to respond to the notice.