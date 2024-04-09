Canterbury Bulldogs director of football has dropped a cryptic clue suggesting the club will aim to re-sign recently recruited forward Josh Curran to a new deal.

The forward was released by the New Zealand Warriors late in the most recent off-season having dropped down the pecking order in Auckland during 2023.

The 2024 season has seen Curran arrive at Belmore, where he will undoubtedly have a large role to play throughout the course of the campaign.

Gould has always suggested Curran is destined for big things, and was at one point a big fan of the idea for Curran to fight his way into the New South Wales State of Origin side.

That is yet to happen, but responding to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) when asked whether the Bulldogs were weighing up a long-term deal for Curran, Gould said Curran has always looked like a Bulldog.

As I said right from the first time I saw Josh Curran play, “He looks like a Bulldog to me” https://t.co/o9fODnmHIl — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) April 7, 2024

The director of football and his head coach Cameron Ciraldo are under plenty of pressure after another slow start to a season on the back of an enormous off-season recruitment campaign, but eased some of it with a surprise win over the Sydney Roosters last Friday.

As it stands, Curran is off-contract with the blue and white at the end of 2025, and would be allowed to negotiate with rivals from November 1.

The 24-year-old though is seemingly in the sights of the Bulldogs' brass to be locked up before that deadline.

Already he has impressed in his five appearances for the Bulldogs, with the forward, who can play on the edge or in the middle, tackling at almost 95 per cent and making an average of 113 metres per game with three of the five appearances seeing over 60 minutes of game time.