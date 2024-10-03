The Australian Kangaroos' extended squad for the Pacific Championships was announced last week, though the team's captaincy is yet to be confirmed.

Phil Gould has voiced his opinion on who should lead, naming Penrith Panthers co-captain Isaah Yeo as the ideal candidate

Yeo, a key figure in the Panthers' success, recently became the most-capped player in Penrith's history.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Gould expressed his strong support for Yeo: "He should be player of the year, and he should be Australian captain. I think he's my tip for the Clive Churchill Medal, to be honest. There's no comparison to his body of work from any player, any club, or any position."

As a lock forward, Yeo is known for his ability to set up tries, his consistency in defence, and his involvement in backline plays.

His versatility and leadership on the field, even during the Origin period when many of his teammates were rested, further highlight his qualities.

"Such was his leadership and desire to keep the momentum for his team," Gould added.

Despite Yeo's hard work, two halfbacks are considered the frontrunners for this year's Clive Churchill Medal, but Gould believes Yeo's contributions should not be overlooked.

"Because that's who people pick... watch the game. His body of work each year is unsurpassed."

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is yet to announce his choice for captain for the Pacific Championships, but with Yeo's wealth of experience, having played in five consecutive grand finals, he remains a top contender.