Gold Coast Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika has revealed he is relishing the opportunity to be a leader at the club ahead of the 2024 season.

After taking a well-earned break following end of year international duties, Fotuaika has now returned to pre-season training.

At just 24 years of age, he has cemented himself as one of the NRL's best props and hardest workers, earning the respect of fans and his teammates.

Club captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui called for Fotuaika's return to the Queensland State of Origin squad ahead of the 2023 series, which the forward did, playing in two games as part of Queensland's 2-1 series win.

Fotuaika, who is signed with the Titans until at least the end of 2027, by which time he could take his current tally of games from 121 to over 200, said he has been enjoying his role as an experienced player at the club.

"It's definitely kept me on my toes having those young boys around me," he told the media per the Titans website.

"It reminds me of myself when I was younger and I know how they feel coming into a NRL system.

"It's good for myself as being in a leadership role, I can help them and give them tips that I've had coming up through the grades."

The club's 2023 player of the year, Fotuaika failed to drag the club into the finals, but will be a big part of the path forward under new coach Des Hasler.

The forward said Hasler has been intense, but that he was already bringing the best out of each player.

"He's exactly what all the boys have been saying... he's really intense, but I think he has a good personal relationship with everyone and I think he really brings the best out of each player," he said.

"He knows how to do that... whether it's to give you a spray or give you a few tips, and he's really detailed with everything. I think that's what we need as a young team and what will really help most during the season.

"That's been the biggest difference - just the detail in everything we've been doing and it all plays a part in us getting the win."

While Fotuaika and captain Fa'asuamaleaui are locked into middle third roles at the club, there are other questions around the make-up of the rest of the forward pack, with the likes of Erin Clark, Isaac Liu, Jaimin Jolliffe, youngster Josiah Pahulu, arrival Keenan Palasia and the captain's younger brother Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui all battling for mintues under Hasler.

The Titans kick-off their season at home against the St George Illawarra Dragons.