He might not have secured his NFL dream during his 12-month stint in the US, but match-winning North Queensland Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes has pointed to the influence of his overseas trip as an important stepping stone on his path to professionalism.

Holmes sealed one of the most enthralling and exhausting NRL Finals matches of all time with his golden point field goal to finally beat the Sharks after over 90 minutes of action.

It was a full circle moment for the Townsville product, who was criticised for early performances following his return from the United States – but Holmes said that time is paying dividends for him now, despite the disappointment.

“I don’t regret going to America,” Holmes told the Daily Telegraph.

“It was definitely an experience worth doing, and the lessons of that experience have stayed with me.

“I got a good insight into professionalism, what it takes to be the best in your sport.

“Before I went to America I was a kid.

“I would usually muck around during the week at training, then come game time I would switch on, but going to the US – I appreciate how serious they were preparing for games.

“It didn’t matter if you were a rookie or a 10-year veteran, there was no mucking around.

“Everyone prepared as if every game was their last – and it can be in the NFL if you have a bad season. It’s so cut-throat.

“I’ve brought that attitude back to the Cowboys. I’m better at preparing for games.”

That professional attitude combined with a cool head as Holmes took his shot from over 40 metres out, drilling the two-point field goal after an absorbing contest.

“It was my best ever field goal considering the occasion and the timing of that game. This is where my career started (in Cronulla). It felt different being on the other side of the tunnel but it’s just unreal.

“I haven’t been back here since I last played for the Sharks in 2018, so to win a game like this is amazing.”