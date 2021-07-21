The Gold Coast Titans are understood to have released 21-year-old centre Treymain Spry.

The centre, who has been touted as one of the best young guns in the game, hasn't played a game in first grade this season after bursting onto the scene during 2020 where he played five matches.

According to a Gold Coast Bulletin report, Spry has been released due to personal issues, the youngster requesting one from the club.

A representative confirmed to the publication that he has been released for his own welfare, rather than as a result of disciplinary action.

It's understood Spry will continue to play with feeder club the Tweed Heads Seagulls, where he has been in superb form during the first half of the season.

In eight appearances, Spry has scored eight tries, including a last start hat-trick against the Sunshine Coast Falcons. The gun centre also has three try assists, eight line breaks and 35 tackle busts in those eight games, while he has also been defensively very solid.

His disappearance from the Titans' 13, particularly given his defensive strength and the first grade teeam's defensive fragilities has come as something of a surprise, although has now been put into perspective.

Tweed president Matt Francis said Tweed would continue to support Spry.

“Treymain is just happy playing football at the moment as he deals with some private issues,” Francis said.

It was only in November that the Titans announced Spry had signed a new two-year deal, which was due to keep him at the club until the end of 2023.

Esan Marsters was signed by the club in May and it's understood he was the replacement for Spry, although it wasn't announced at the time by the Gold Coast. It was originally understood Marsters was signed due to injuries to both Patrick Herbert and Corey Thompson in the Titans' outside backs.

The Titans currently sit in 11th place on the table, just two points outside the top eight.